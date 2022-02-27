Texas primary is George P. Bush’s biggest test yet in GOP

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

LAKEWAY, Texas (AP) — Republican George P. Bush of Texas is in a fight to keep himself and his family name in office. The 45-year-old son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is running for attorney general in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday. Bush is currently Texas’ land commissioner and was overwhelmingly elected in 2014. But he’s in a far tougher and crowded race to unseat Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is running for a third term and remains formidable in the Texas GOP despite a felony indictment and an FBI investigation into allegations of corruption. He’s broadly denied wrongdoing. The race will got to May runoff if no one captures 50% of the vote.