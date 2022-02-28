Biden to host ASEAN leaders for Washington summit in March

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will host the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for a special summit in Washington, D.C., next month. The meeting of the 10-member ASEAN will be held on March 28 and 29. The meeting is being billed by the White House as an opportunity to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the bloc and a chance to mark 45 years of U.S.-ASEAN relations. The summit comes as Biden has sought to make relations in the Pacific a top foreign policy priority amid growing concerns about China as a military and economic adversary.