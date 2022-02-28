Skip to Content
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot

MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas Department of Correction sergeant has been killed while assisting local law enforcement in central Arkansas. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a residential disturbance Monday morning in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. The Department of Correction sergeant was part of a K9 team assisting the deputies. Police believe someone fled from the home and the tracking dog led authorities to a nearby trailer. The sheriff’s office says a person opened fire from underneath the trailer, killing the sergeant. Authorities have surrounded the trailer but no one is in custody yet. 

