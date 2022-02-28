Folk, harlequins part of Venezuela’s German town carnival

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

COLONIA TOVAR, Venezuela (AP) — It is carnival season in Venezuela, but in this community tucked in a mountain range, no salsa, cumbia or reggaeton plays at the parade. The celebrations in this German enclave founded by immigrants in the 19th century feature Alpine folk music and harlequins. They are steeped in tradition and offer tourists a very different take on the Caribbean beach-and-booze parties typical of the days leading to Ash Wednesday. Some harlequins wear masks with exaggerated facial features while many others carry a wooden stick with which they playfully hit the crowds as they dance around. Their costumes incorporate red, blue and yellow, the colors of the Venezuelan flag.