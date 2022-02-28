Skip to Content
GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin election coming out

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The report of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin won by President Joe Biden is expected to be made public on Monday. A spokesman for lead investigator Michael Gableman told WLUK-TV that the report is being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the morning before being made public in the afternoon. Gableman, his spokesman and Vos have not returned messages seeking comment. Gableman is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee, a panel that has hosted several election conspiracy theorists in recent weeks.

Associated Press

