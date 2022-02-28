Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:08 AM

How tech could help out endangered languages like Cherokee

KTVZ

By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

By itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won’t be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure. But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders. Cherokee leaders have spent several months consulting with Lenovo-owned Motorola, which last week introduced a Cherokee language interface on its newest line of phones. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content