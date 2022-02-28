Louisiana city apologizes 60 years after church beating

By CHEVEL JOHNSON

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of Shreveport, Louisiana, has formally apologized for actions taken against civil rights supporters in September 1963. Those actions included the desecration of a church, the severe beating of a civil rights activist and the arrest of 18 high school students who protested in response. The apologies are included in two resolutions approved unanimously by the city council. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor sponsored the resolutions, saying she led the effort to make sure “our history was not erased.” She says the apology was needed for the city to move forward.