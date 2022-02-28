Myanmar’s Suu Kyi pleads not guilty as graft trial continues

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has pleaded not guilty to a corruption charge that alleged she had accepted $600,000 and seven gold bars from a former political ally. The case is one of 10 in which she is being prosecuted under the anti-corruption law. She is accused of receiving the money and gold bars from the former chief minister of Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Suu Kyi has been detained since the army toppled her elected government in February last year, and has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since then. Her supporters and human rights groups say the cases against her are an attempt to discredit her and keep her from returning to politics.