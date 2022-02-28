Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

A $2 million indie movie about a sleazy outer-borough punk on a wild night called “Good Time” is the thing that convinced director Matt Reeves that Robert Pattinson needed to be Batman. Reeves’ film, which hits theaters on March 4, takes the dark knight back to his detective roots in his second year donning the cape. It’s been a long time coming for the film, which began its shoot in early 2020 and dealt with several COVID-19 related shuttowns. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and a prosthetics-disguised Colin Farrell as Oz/The Penguin.