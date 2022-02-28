Russia blocks media outlets, others hacked over Ukraine war

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have blocked the websites of some Russian media outlets over their reporting of the invasion of Ukraine, while hackers transposed a message across the main pages of others condemning the war. The interference on media hints at a growing antiwar sentiment among ordinary Russians, even though it’s unknown who was responsible for the hack. It also offers evidence of the government’s relentless effort to suppress dissent. The state news agency Tass and the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia where among the news outlets that hackers targeted Monday. A message signed by the hacker group Anonymous and “indifferent journalists in Russia” that urged Russians to “stop this madness” appeared on the main pages of some of the hacked websites.