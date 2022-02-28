Sudan group says 1 killed during fresh anti-coup protests

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese doctors group says security forces have killed a protester as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets once again in the capital of Khartoum to denounce an October military coup. It says the protester was shot in the head Monday as security forces fired live animation and tear gas at protesters marching in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. It says forces also broke up protesters marching toward the presidential palace in Khartoum, injuring dozens. Monday’s marches were the latest in near-daily street protests since the military took over on Oct. 25. The takeover has upended Sudan’s short-lived transition to democratic rule.