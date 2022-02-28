Tries to sink Russian boss’ yacht, then he leaves for war

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to a Russian arms tycoon is on his way to his native Kyiv determined to join the fight against invading forces there. Taras Ostapchuk attempted to sink the Lady Anastasia, a 48-meter-long (457-feet-long) superyacht whose owner is believed to be Alexander Mikheev, CEO of the weapons export arm of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec. Ostapchuk was briefly detained over the weekend in Mallorca for allegedly trying to sink the boat that was docked there. But on Monday he said he was hoping to join Ukrainian soldiers or civil militias trying to hold back Russian troops advancing towards Kyiv.