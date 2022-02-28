Verbier says Gergiev resigns as festival head at its request

By The Associated Press

The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. The festival says it made the change as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, a 68-year-old Russian conductor, is a friend and supporter of Russia President Vladimir Putin. Gergiev succeeded Charles Dutoit as festival director in 2018. This year’s festival is scheduled from July 15-31. Munich’s mayor has threatened to fire Gergiev as music director of the Munich Philharmonic and the Rotterdam Philharmonic says it may drop Gergiev’s festival scheduled for September. Gergiev was dropped last week from the Vienna Philharmonic’s five-concert U.S. tour, and his management company said Sunday it will no longer represent him.