Waiting, fearing, singing: A night sheltering in Ukraine

By YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In makeshift shelters and underground railway platforms across Ukraine, families try to protect and make conditions bearable for their young and old amid the bullets, missiles and shells outside. Hundreds of thousands of citizens rushed to spend yet another night in Kyiv’s subway network at the howl of air raid sirens overnight Sunday. Among those taking refuge in shelters are some of the Associated Press journalists bearing witness as to how ordinary Ukrainians are coping with the war tearing their country apart. Life in the shelters is hard – water and fuel shortages are common. But despite the difficulties, families find it hard to complain.