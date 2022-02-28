Zimbabwe: 1 dead after clashes at opposition party rally

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police say one person has died and several others were injured at an opposition party rally in Zimbabwe. The country’s main opposition leader claims his followers were attacked at the rally by ruling party supporters armed with machetes, spears and rocks. Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said 16 people were arrested in connection with the violence Sunday at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally. Opposition party followers in Zimbabwe have for years been attacked and harassed by ruling party supporters and security forces. The unrest comes ahead of a March 26 election to fill more than 130 vacant parliament and local council seats in the southern African nation.