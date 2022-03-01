At least 9 migrants drown, 9 rescued off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian defense ministry says at least nine migrants have died after their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast. The bodies were recovered by the country’s coast guards while two units of the Navy rescued nine other migrants, including some in a critical condition. They were from varying African nations, the ministry said. The statement did not specify how many people were believed to be on the boat. Searches are still underway. The boat sank Monday near the port of Mahdia in central-east Tunisia, from where many people try to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.