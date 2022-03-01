British queen holds virtual audiences after COVID symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has held two virtual audiences after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from COVID-19. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra on Tuesday. The queen canceled several sessions last week, so the ones held Tuesday suggest she is recovering. The palace’s Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth had tested positive test for the coronavirus virus prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum. The queen is the country’s longest-reigning monarch and has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her 70 years on the throne.