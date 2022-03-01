Israel high court suspends Palestinians’ evictions for now

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being. The court’s decision Tuesday could defuse a crisis that help set the stage for an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year. The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state, and the city’s fate is one of the most divisive issues in the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.