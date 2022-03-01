Skip to Content
Many non-Ukrainians flee Ukraine, their fates also uncertain

By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — All day long, as trains and buses bring people fleeing Ukraine to the safety of Polish border towns, they carry not just Ukrainians fleeing a homeland under attack but large numbers of citizens of other countries who had made Ukraine their home and whose fates, too, are now uncertain. In Przemysl, a town near the border which is the first stopping point for many refugees, there is a large number of Africans and people from Middle Eastern countries. The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that some 660,000 refugees had already fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries.  

