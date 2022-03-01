Millennial Money: Viral savings challenges that pay off

By MELISSA LAMBARENA of NerdWallet

Whether you’re still trying to kick holiday debt to the curb or save money toward a goal, the internet is filled with a variety of challenges on social media that can inspire taking control of your finances. From stashing away spare change to saving according to the weather in your city, you can get creative and competitive about saving money. Take the time to learn about a few easy and more advanced challenges that are saving consumers hundreds of dollars toward their goals. Find out how to go about choosing a challenge that’s most fitting for you.