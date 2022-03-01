Munich fires Russian conductor Gergiev for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Munich’s mayor says Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine. Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision Tuesday after Gergiev didn’t respond to Reiter’s demand that the 68-year-old Russian conductor change course. Gergiev had been Munich’s chief conductor since the 2015-16 season. The Verbier Festival said a day earlier that Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. Gergiev is a friend and supporter of Putin.