Austin approves $2.95M settlement for teen injured by police

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin officials have approved a nearly $3 million settlement for a local teen injured by police during 2020 protests over racial injustice protests. A city spokeswoman confirmed the total amount Thursday but declined further comment. Then 16-year-old Brad Ayala was seriously injured after being shot in the head with a beanbag round by an officer while watching a protest from a distance. The settlement brings the total paid by Austin officials to people injured in the May 2020 protests to over $13 million. Last month, 19 officers were indicted by a grand jury for their actions during the protests, including one charged in Ayala’s case.