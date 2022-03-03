Colorado clerk ordered to court for allegedly lying to judge

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county elections clerk under investigation for an alleged security breach of voting machines has been ordered to appear in court to respond to allegations she lied about recording a court hearing. Tina Peters is the clerk and recorder for western Colorado’s Mesa County. A judge issued an order Wednesday telling her to appear in court March 31 to explain why she shouldn’t be held in contempt and sanctioned. Colorado’s secretary of state, meanwhile, is trying to have Peters blocked from overseeing this year’s election because of the alleged breach. A Peters spokesperson says she looks forward to her vindication.