Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, governor says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday. The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she finished chemotherapy treatments. The 41-year-old Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children. In a statement, she said “There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free.”