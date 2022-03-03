Kaine, with long COVID himself, introduces research bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two years after getting COVID-19, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says he still has mild symptoms. The Washington Post reports that’s why Kaine joined fellow Democratic senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois in introducing a bill Wednesday to fund research aimed at better understanding long COVID-19. The little-understood phenomenon in which symptoms linger for weeks or months after a coronavirus infection could affect thousands. The Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education (CARE) for Long COVID Act would centralize data about patient experiences and fund research into the effectiveness of treatments. It would also expand resources to help those with lingering symptoms.