Kentucky governor: No place for antisemitism in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there’s no place for antisemitism after a state lawmaker expounded on the sexual habits of Jewish women during a legislative debate. The governor didn’t specify the target of his comments Thursday. He spoke out on social media after the third recent instance of widely condemned remarks by Republicans in the legislature. The outcry hit a crescendo after Rep. Danny Bentley commented Wednesday on the Holocaust and his perception of the sexual habits of Jewish women. He spoke during a long House debate on legislation to regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.