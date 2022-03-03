Trump deposition in NY probe on hold while ruling appealed

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office have reached an agreement that puts a deposition on hold while he appeals the ruling requiring he testify in the office’s civil investigation into his business practices. According to the agreement, Trump and his two eldest children must sit for depositions within two weeks of a ruling from the appeals court if it upholds last month’s lower court decision requiring their testimony. Lawyers for Trump argue that ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because answers they give in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation could be used against them in a parallel criminal investigation.