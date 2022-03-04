As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is preparing to meet with Iranian officials as talks in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be reaching their end. Rafael Mariano Grossi described his Saturday visit to Tehran as a means “to address outstanding questions” as negotiators back in Europe appear to be reaching a deadline to see if the 2015 accord can be revived. The nuclear deal saw Iran agree to drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crushing economic sanctions. But then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the agreement, sparking years of tensions.