Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state media say Russia’s military is observing a cease-fire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate. It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war. The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement that it agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. A top official in Mariupol said the cease-fire there is to last until 4 p.m. local time and an evacuation along a humanitarian corridor would begin at 11 a.m. Ukraine has called the need for humanitarian corridors “question No. 1.”