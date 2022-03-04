Tamron Hall show focuses on victims of ‘Someone They Knew’

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamron Hall has plenty on her hands with a successful daytime talk show, but she’s going back to her journalism roots with a Court TV series, “Someone They Knew,” about murder stories where the victims knew their killer. Hall was a local TV reporter who covered plenty of crime stories, and for six years hosted another cable show, ‘Deadline: Crime.’ The show debuts on Sunday. The interest is also personal for Hall, whose older sister was killed in 2004. Although no one was charged in the crime because police believed they could not get a conviction, Hall said her family believes it was someone her sister knew.