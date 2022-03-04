Ukrainians in US consider taking advantage of new status

By AMY TAXIN, PHILIP MARCELO and ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ukrainians in the U.S. are reacting to a move by President Biden to grant them humanitarian relief known as Temporary Protected Status after Russia invaded their country. The move could protect thousands from being deported to their embattled nation. Ukrainians can remain in the country for up to 18 months under the federal program. Estimates show that about 75,100 Ukrainians are expected to be eligible. In Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ukrainian national Nika Rudenko says she’ll consider seeking TPS if she decides to take leave from college and can’t meet the requirements of her student visa.