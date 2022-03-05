Blinken visits Poland as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine as Russia intensifies its war against the former Soviet republic. Blinken arrived in Rzeszow on Saturday for talks with top Polish officials and was to go to a frontier post to meet Ukrainian refugees later in the day. Blinken was meeting Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau a day after attending a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels at which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members like Poland to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rzeszow is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukraine border and its airport has become a hub for humanitarian and military assistance flowing to the Kyiv government.