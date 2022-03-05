Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In the first week of war in Ukraine, the country’s southern port city of Mariupol saw shelling, the heartbreaking deaths of children, and the hope of new births. Associated Press journalists captured harrowing moments unfolding in the Azov Sea city, which was plunged into darkness late in the week as the battle knocked out electricity and also phone lines, making it that much harder to help the wounded. Russia has made big gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea. Capturing the city could also allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized in 2014.