Myanmar military revokes citizenship of opposition members

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military council has announced the revocation of the citizenship of top members of the main group coordinating resistance to army rule. The announcement broadcast on state-run TV said 11 leaders of the opposition to the military have had their citizenship terminated because they had allegedly fled the country and harmed the national interest. It targeted eight members of the shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as the country’s legitimate ruling authority, and three prominent activists. One of those named, the human rights minister who has been traveling in Europe to seek support for the resistance movement, said the military council is not Myanmar’s legitimate government.