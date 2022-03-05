Refugees fleeing Ukraine grab documents, pets, some photos

By ELDAR EMRIC

Associated Press

SIRET, Romania (AP) — Life or death choices leave little time for sentiment. War refugees fleeing Russian ordnance grabbed only the essentials for their journeys to safety: key documents, a beloved pet, often not even a change of clothes. Lena Nesterova remembers the hour her fate was sealed: Feb. 24, 5:34 a.m., the first explosions that signaled the feared Russian invasion. “We take only daughter, dog, all the documents, and left.” Ten days into Russia’s invasion, 1.45 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N. migration agency. The U.N. has predicted that the total number of refugees could swell to 4 million, to become the biggest such crisis this century.