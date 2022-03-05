Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Russian state media reported the military will observe a cease-fire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate as its war on Ukraine entered Day 10. Ukraine’s president was set to brief U.S. senators Saturday on a video conference call a day after calling out NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country. The briefing comes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery. The U.N. Security Council, meanwhile, scheduled an open meeting Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation.