Taliban official wanted by U.S. makes rare public appearance

By SAMYA KULLAB and TAMEEM AKHGAR

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s acting interior minister says Taliban security police guilty of misconduct in Afghanistan are being penalized after many abuse allegations. Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is wanted by the FBI and carries a $10 billion bounty, appeared in public for the first time Saturday since being named minister. He was there to graduate 377 graduates from the police academy. Haqqani said during a speech that Taliban security personnel who committed crimes against Afghan civilians were undergoing criminal proceedings. He said “some misconduct happens” among Taliban fighters who made the shift from fighting a war to policing the streets, and added they were undergoing training.