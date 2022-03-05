Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

Four men are going to trial for a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The plot represents an increasing level of anger and violence in U.S. politics that disproportionately targets female elected officials, particularly women of color. Researchers say that while criticism of public officials is healthy in a democracy, women are dramatically more likely than their male counterparts to face threats and violence. The hostility ranges from death threats to armed people gathered outside homes, or attacks on social media that include gendered or racial slurs and insults about intelligence or appearance. This could push women to leave public office or deter them from running, potentially reversing the progress made in diversifying the country’s representation.