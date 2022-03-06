Syria: 2 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s defense ministry says two civilians have been killed by an Israeli airstrike on military positions near Damascus. The ministry said Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria early Monday, adding that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles. Israel had no comment, but the country has struck hundreds of targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war. Israel rarely acknowledges or discusses those operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.