UN official calls for ending blockade of oil fields in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s top official for Libya has called for lifting the production blockade at two oil fields, including the country’s largest. Stephanie Williams, the U.N. special adviser on Libya, said on Monday that blocking oil production from the Sharara and el-Feel fields “deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue.” The closures have caused Libya’s daily production of oil to drop by 330,000 barrels. Before the shutdown, Libya’s production of oil was at around 1.2 billion barrels per day. The shutdown came as Brent crude, the international pricing standard, hit $139.13 per barrel before falling back Monday to be traded at $130.29 a barrel.