Florida OKs bill aimed at keeping immigrants out of state

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — All Florida government agencies will be prohibited from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants who are in the country illegally into the state. The House sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Wednesday on a 77-42 vote. It is an effort to to keep the federal government from sending people crossing the Mexican border illegally to Florida. The bill is a top priority for DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Republicans argued illegal immigration needs to be dealt with and Democrats said that the only reason for the bill is to boost DeSantis’ political ambitions and it plays into fears over immigrants.