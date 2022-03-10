Kim seeks to expand launch pad amid worry about ICBM firing

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his officials to expand a satellite launch facility to fire a variety of rockets. Kim’s comments were reported as U.S. and South Korean militaries concluded the North’s recent missile launches involved an intercontinental ballistic missile system under development. North Korea’s state media said Kim inspected the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the northwest and ordered it be modernized and expanded. The U.N. views a satellite-carrying rocket launch by North Korea as a banned test of missile technology. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said North Korea must stop any act that raises tensions and causes security concerns in the region immediately.