Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that military investigations have found that poor leadership, inadequate training and a “culture of complacency” among U.S. forces undermined efforts to fend off a 2020 attack by militants in Kenya that killed three Americans. Two military reviews of the attack by al-Shabab militants are scathing in their conclusions that there were failures across the board at the Manda Bay air base. Senior military leaders say there was a “deeply rooted culture of a false sense of security” there. The attack also wounded three people and destroyed six aircraft. The military leaders discussed the findings with the AP ahead of their expected release Thursday.
Comments