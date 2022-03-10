Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that military investigations have found that poor leadership, inadequate training and a “culture of complacency” among U.S. forces undermined efforts to fend off a 2020 attack by militants in Kenya that killed three Americans. Two military reviews of the attack by al-Shabab militants are scathing in their conclusions that there were failures across the board at the Manda Bay air base. Senior military leaders say there was a “deeply rooted culture of a false sense of security” there. The attack also wounded three people and destroyed six aircraft. The military leaders discussed the findings with the AP ahead of their expected release Thursday.