AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the Los Angeles Chargers have found another pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa: defensive end Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender. The move will reunite Chargers coach Brandon Staley with Mack. Staley was Mack’s linebacker coach when the Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason.