World shares mixed as war, inflation hold sway on markets

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Share benchmarks are mixed as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation holds sway over world markets. Stocks opened higher in Europe on Friday after declines in Asia. Investors are fretting over how the world economy may struggle with price pressures and slowing growth. Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.4% just a day after benchmarks surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices advanced on Friday as Russian forces broadened their offensive in Ukraine, attacking two major cities to the west and an industrial center in the east of the country.