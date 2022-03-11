Indonesian police kill suspected militant resisting arrest

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism police squad have shot and killed a doctor resisting arrest who was allegedly connected to the banned Jemaah Islamiyah militant group, which has been blamed for a string of past bombings. The man, who was identified by his single name, Sunardi, 53, was believed to be a key member of the al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network, which was behind the 2002 bombings on the tourist island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, and other attacks, National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan said Friday. Sunardi was a deputy leader of Jemaah Islamiyah, Ramadhan said, without mentioning whether Sunardi played a role in any attack in Indonesia.