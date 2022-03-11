Legislative fix could let UC Berkeley admit more students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats have agreed to legislation that could allow the University of California, Berkeley to accept thousands more students this fall after the state Supreme Court let stand a judicial freeze on student enrollment. The decision by California’s high court last week stunned lawmakers, who said it wasn’t fair to students who had their hearts set on attending UC Berkeley. The proposal would give universities more time and flexibility to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act before judges impose a limit on student enrollment. The environmental law has been used to stall construction of new housing statewide.