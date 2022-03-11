Skip to Content
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, Vladimir Putin approved bringing “volunteer” fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join the war. It comes as Russian forces appeared to be expanding their offensive  on Friday and striking new areas in western Ukraine. As the war grinds on, Ukraine says 100,000 people were evacuated over the past two days in a total of seven cities in the north and center of the country. The humanitarian corridors were agreed to by Russia and Ukraine. More evacuations are expected Friday, though repeated attempts to reach the besieged city of Mariupol in the south have failed amid continued Russian shelling.

