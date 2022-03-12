All smiles, Jackson tries for Senate reset on Supreme Court

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson may not get any Republican votes. But senator by senator, she is working to reset the tone of the confirmation process after three bitter, partisan battles during Donald Trump’s presidency that left many in Congress and the country with more negative opinions of both branches of government. Democrats and the White House are hoping that Jackson’s highly impressive resume, empathetic style and historic potential as the first Black female justice will win at least a few crossover votes. So far, Republicans aren’t expending much political energy to oppose her.