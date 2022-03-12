China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong has reported over 27,600 new coronavirus cases while Shanghai closed schools and parks and authorities in Beijing suspended access to a residential area after new infections were found. The public was told not to leave the Chinese capital unless necessary. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned the territory’s wave of infections may not have peaked. On the mainland, the government reported 588 new confirmed cases and no deaths. The Shanghai city government announced schools would switch back to teaching online. In Beijing, a residential area on the capital’s northeastern outskirts was in a lockdown after a case was found there.